Nadda kickstarts BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyaan’ in Karnataka

The BJP leader claimed that mobile handsets sold in the country were earlier made in China, but now, they are made in India. “In production of steel, India has moved to second position from 14th position. In automobile (sector), India is on the third place... In terms of economic growth, Karnataka is on second position,” he noted.

“As per the vision of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, 12 crore women have been given houses in the country. He (the Prime Minister) has ensured women empowerment in the state by building 27 lakh toilets. All four lane roads are going to be eight lane roads soon,” Nadda asserted.