‘NALSA to establish legal aid system in all districts for poor’

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice U.U. Lalit on Saturday said that the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is going to establish a legal aid system in all districts for the poor, on lines of the public prosecutors’ office.

Justice Lalit, Executive Chairperson of the NALSA, was addressing the first All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet. He said that 350 districts have been selected in the entire nation, including 112 aspirational districts, which, according to the government, are to be given top priority.

The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) office will function as a nodal office, having an interface with the needy undertrial, and defence counsel would be provided to the poor accused who cannot afford private lawyers, he added.