Narasimha Rao’s far-sighted leadership was noteworthy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and mentioned that Narasimha Rao's "far-sighted leadership" and his "commitment to India's development was noteworthy".

"Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. His far-sighted leadership and commitment to India's development was noteworthy. We honour his invaluable contributions to our nation's progress," PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet. Paying tribute to PV Narasimha Rao the Congress party said on its official Twitter handle that he was a distinguished statesman who reinvented India.

"On his birth anniversary, we remember the former PM of India, P.V. Narasimha Rao, who introduced some noteworthy liberal reforms to the Indian economy. Today, we pay a humble tribute to Mr Rao, a distinguished statesman who reinvented India, both at home & abroad," Congress tweeted.

Remembering Narasimha Rao Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said his contribution towards the economic transformation of India will always be cherished.

"Remembering Former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. His tremendous contribution towards the economic transformation of India and nation-building shall always be cherished," Kharge tweeted.

Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921. He was the ninth Prime Minister of India during the years from 1991 to 1996. His government did major economic reform that saw the dismantling of what was known as License Raj where entrepreneurs faced a lot of restrictions.