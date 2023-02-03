Nation gives priority to deprived: PM Modi

Addressing the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace, being held at Krishnaguru Sevashram at Barpeta in Assam via video conferencing, PM Modi said that the government has given priority to the deprived.

Giving examples of the state of Assam and the northeast, the Prime Minister observed that these regions have been neglected for decades when it comes to development and connectivity, but they are being given top priority today.