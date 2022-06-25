NATIONAL HERALD CASE | ED likely to ask Sonia same set of questions as posed to Rahul

New Delhi: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning, ED sources said.

Sonia Gandhi has been asked to join the probe in mid-July by the ED. Her questioning, which was scheduled on June 23, was postponed on health grounds.