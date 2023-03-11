National parties collected Rs 17,249.45 cr from unknown sources: ADR report

Out of Rs 2172.231 crore as income from unknown sources, share of income from Electoral Bonds was Rs 1811.9425 crore or 83.4%, said the ADR report.

The report said that combined income of INC (Congress) and NCP from sale of coupons between FY 2004-05 and 2021-22 stands at Rs 4398.51 crore. The report said that total income of eight national political parties in FY 2021-22 was Rs 3289.34 crore and total income of political parties from known donors (details of donors as available from contribution report submitted by parties to Election Commission and analysed by ADR) is Rs 780.774 crore, which is 23.74 per cent of the total income of the parties.