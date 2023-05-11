National Technology Day 2023 | PM Modi dedicates multiple scientific projects worth over Rs 5,800 Cr

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, marked the occasion of National Technology Day on May 11 by laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple projects aimed at advancing the country's scientific and technological capabilities.
The projects, with a combined worth of more than Rs 5,800 crore, were unveiled at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, kicking off a four-day celebration of the 25th anniversary of National Technology Day.
Established in 1999 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, National Technology Day is observed annually on May 11 to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of engineers, researchers, and technology giants in the technology field. It commemorates the Pokhran nuclear test.
Among the projects for which the foundation stone was laid were the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory – India (LIGO-India) in Hingoli, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jatni, Odisha, and the Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the projects dedicated to the nation included the Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility in Mumbai, the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant in Visakhapatnam, the National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility in Navi Mumbai, the Radiological Research Unit in Navi Mumbai, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Visakhapatnam, and the Women & Children Cancer Hospital Building in Navi Mumbai.
During his address to the audience, Prime Minister emphasised the significance of May 11 in India's history and commemorated the scientists who accomplished the remarkable feat at Pokhran.
The Prime Minister noted that the Pokhran Nuclear Testing validated India's scientific expertise and elevated the country's global reputation. He further emphasized the importance of never giving up on a journey and confronting any challenges that arise, as Atal Bihari Vajpayee had stated.
The Prime Minister then highlighted the inaugurated futuristic projects, including the National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility, Radiological Research Unit, Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility, Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant, and various Cancer Research Hospitals. He underlined the significance of nuclear technology in India's progress and development.
Regarding the LIGO-India project, the Prime Minister acknowledged it as one of the most significant scientific and technological initiatives of the 21st century. He hoped it would offer students and scientists new research opportunities.
Prime Minister also highlighted the goals of 2047, which mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal. He emphasized the need to create an inclusive ecosystem for growth, innovation, and Sustainable Development Goals, stressing the importance of technology at every step. The Prime Minister clarified that India views technology as a tool for national progress and not a means to assert its dominance.