National Technology Day 2023 | PM Modi dedicates multiple scientific projects worth over Rs 5,800 Cr

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, marked the occasion of National Technology Day on May 11 by laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple projects aimed at advancing the country's scientific and technological capabilities.

The projects, with a combined worth of more than Rs 5,800 crore, were unveiled at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, kicking off a four-day celebration of the 25th anniversary of National Technology Day.

Established in 1999 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, National Technology Day is observed annually on May 11 to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of engineers, researchers, and technology giants in the technology field. It commemorates the Pokhran nuclear test.