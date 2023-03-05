national

Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile from warship

Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship-launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed Indigenous Seeker and Booster, on Sunday.
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile launched from a warship in the Arabian Sea, an official said, adding the missile managed to hit its target with precision.

The BrahMos was fired from a Kolkata class guided missile destroyer warship on Sunday evening.

The Defence Ministry said the missile is equipped with an indigenous booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The Navy said that the BrahMos missile strengthens India’s commitment towards ‘Atmanirbhartra’ (self-reliance).

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had also successfully tested the BrahMos missile from the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The missile was test-fired in December last year.

The Air Force has said that the air-launched missile can hit targets within a range of around 400 km.

