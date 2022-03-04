NC asks Govt to regularise contractual employees

Srinagar, Mar 4: National Conference (NC) Friday welcomed the regularisation of daily wagers of the Power Development Department (PDD) saying that the much-awaited melioration should also be extended to thousands of other daily wagers, contractual, and need-based employees working in other departments.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the party's additional spokesman Mudassar Shahmiri as saying, “The anxiously-awaited measure has raised the hopes of thousands of other such need-based, contractual, daily wagers who also ache for an end to their long-drawn miseries.