NC dismayed over massive power outages across Kashmir

In a joint statement Zone Presidents Ali Muhammad Dar, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, and Javed Dar said, “The ruling dispensations both at the center and the local administration in J&K are sleeping over the pressing need to find an early solution to the worst ever power crises in Kashmir.”

“Such a crisis has never been witnessed in the last three decades. On one hand, the governmnt has whimsically and high-handedly increased power tariffs and renewed old agreements. Tariff is also extracted forcefully notwithstanding the financial conditions of consumers while electricity continues to play hide and seek with the consumers,” they added.