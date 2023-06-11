NC dismayed over massive power outages across Kashmir

Srinagar, June 11: National Conference lamented the administration of Kashmir on massive load shedding across the valley, saying the unprecedented scenario has broken all previous records of power outages.
In a joint statement Zone Presidents Ali Muhammad Dar, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, and Javed Dar said, “The ruling dispensations both at the center and the local administration in J&K are sleeping over the pressing need to find an early solution to the worst ever power crises in Kashmir.”
“Such a crisis has never been witnessed in the last three decades. On one hand, the governmnt has whimsically and high-handedly increased power tariffs and renewed old agreements. Tariff is also extracted forcefully notwithstanding the financial conditions of consumers while electricity continues to play hide and seek with the consumers,” they added.
After the major power outages this summer, people are unable to cope up with the situation as they continue to face cuts of five to six hours now, they said adding, “In some areas, the power cut has been for over 24 hours. Despite tall claims of improvement in the power scenario, nothing has changed on ground. This summer, the power consumers of Kashmir valley had faced a double whammy – an increase in tariffs and 31-hour to 56-hour weekly power curtailments. Now when the people had expected relief, the KPDCL again resorted to the curtailment more particularly with the onset of June." They have also impressed upon the government to find an early solution to the unprecedented power crises.