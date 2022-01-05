NC questions delimitation panel's recommendations

The panel's recommendations were born out of an act which is "constitutionally suspect", it said. According to legal parlance, if any act is under judicial scrutiny and the apex court is seized of the matter, the act can be termed a "constitutionally suspect" law.

The party said the principle of constitutional propriety demands that such a law should not be implemented and all the limbs of the state and their institutions should, out of deference to the top constitutional court, desist from implementing such a law till its constitutionality is determined.