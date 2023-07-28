NCW to submit report on Manipur incident to government within next 1-2 days

She made the remark while talking to media persons in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal. She has arrived here regarding an awareness program organised about the challenges faced by women of denotified tribes. “I have visited Manipur and met all the people concerned in the incident. I met both the victims and the women organisations working for both the communities of the victims. I will prepare its report and will submit it to the government within the next one or two days,” Sharma said.

She also said, “I reach everywhere, wherever incidents related to women happen. I have come to Madhya Pradesh as well many times.”