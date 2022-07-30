NDA Govt brought in fundamental change under PM Modi: Sitharaman

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the ruling NDA has brought in a fundamental change at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through its developmental schemes.

Speaking at an event here, Sitharaman said India is on the progressive path even as several developed countries were under the threat of falling into a recession, while the nation’s growth was pegged at 7.2 per cent.

“Several leaders were opposing schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, asking how it is possible to deposit funds into their accounts (like poor and downtrodden). Today, there’s a balance of Rs 1.60 lakh crore in the accounts opened under the scheme,” Sitharaman said, after releasing a book titled ‘Modi@20 Dreams to Delivery.’