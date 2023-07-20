NDA Govt working towards nation’s progress: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been working devotedly towards the advancement of the nation.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the NDA government has been working relentlessly towards the progress of our nation,” tweeted JP Nadda.

The BJP National President also asserted that he held extensive discussions with Jan Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan about the expansion and development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its citizens.

“Had wide-ranging discussions with Pawan Kalyan, President of the Jana Sena Party regarding the growth and development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its people,” tweeted Nadda.

Earlier on Wednesday, AIAMDK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said that he believed that the NDA coalition would take about 330 seats in the next parliamentary elections.

While speaking to the media about the NDA meeting in Delhi, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami stated that the NDA operated admirably throughout the nine years that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country’s administration and it gave India international respect.

Palaniswami added that the Central government was capable of understanding the needs of today’s youth and that the NDA is anticipated to win about 330 seats in the upcoming parliamentary election.

“The Central government functions by being aware of the needs of today’s youth. That is supported by the NDA alliance partners as well, and we anticipate winning about 330 seats in the upcoming elections for the legislature,” said the AIAMDK General Secretary.

Palaniswami also said that he took part and shared opinions in the NDA Alliance meeting that was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 18.

“We participated in the NDA alliance meeting held and headed by PM Modi and shared our opinions,” he said.

“In the nine years that followed the NDA taking office, India grew incredibly under PM Modi. The globe was experiencing an economic crisis during COVID, but India was not. The NDA operated effectively during these nine years, and PM Modi made India globally proud,” he further said.