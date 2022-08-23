NDTV says exercise of rights by VCPL done without NDTV founders' consent

On Monday, NDTV issued a clarification on the matter, saying, "We have been asked by a journalist at a business newspaper to comment on whether the founder-promoters of NDTV are selling their stake in NDTV held through RRPR Holding Private Limited.

"We are sharing this with you in the best interests of our shareholders that we have clarified to the journalist in writing that this is a baseless rumour, and that Radhika and Prannoy Roy are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or divestment of their stake in NDTV.

"They individually and through their company RRPR Holding Private Limited continue to hold 61.45 percent of the total paid-up share capital of NDTV. The company and its founders are well aware of the need and obligation to inform exchanges and other regulators if there is to be any change to their holding; if that were the case, they would share any updates first with those authorities."