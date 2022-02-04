Nearly 5,000 cases pending against MPs, MLAs, UP tops list with 1,339, SC told

The report, which was submitted in the top court on Thursday, added: "It is submitted that despite a series of directions by this Hon'ble Court and continuous monitoring, as many as 4,984 cases are pending out of which 1,899 cases are more than 5 years old. It may be noted that the total number of cases pending as on December 2018 were 4,110, and as on October 2020 were 4,859. Even after disposal of 2,775 cases after December 4, 2018, the cases against MPs/MLAs have increased from 4,122 to 4,984."

In 2018, the apex court issued the directive to set up special courts to expedite trials of cases against MPs and MLAs and since then, it has issued many directions, including asking the Centre to set up a monitoring committee to examine reasons for delay of investigation in cases.