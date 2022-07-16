Nearly 80% prisoners are undertrials, need to question procedures: CJI

Jaipur: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday called for steps to address the “grave” issue of the high number of undertrial prisoners that is affecting the criminal justice system, saying there is a need to question procedures that lead to prolonged incarceration without any trial.

Out of 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrial prisoners, he said at an event here and lamented that in the criminal justice system, the process “is a punishment”.

He described jails as black boxes and said that prisons have a different impact on different categories of prisoners, particularly those belonging to marginalised communities.