Nearly 9.79 lakh posts vacant: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during the last 5 years.

As per the latest government data, the total number of vacant posts in the Central government ministries and departments is nearly 9.79 lakhs.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State, Personnel, Jitendra Singh said that vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries/departments each year.

The minister said that in a few cases there may occur minor variations and the number of candidates nominated may be slightly lower than the number of vacancies reported due to non-availability of candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria laid down in the Notice of the Examination.