Need for reducing transmission losses stressed at KPDCL meeting

The Chairperson after giving a patient hearing to the implementation of different schemes under RDSS applauded the groundwork progress of KPDCL and directed the officials to speed up appointment of PIA’s, so that the remaining projects are taken at an earliest. Under Distribution Infrastructure Works for Loss Reduction, 13 Tender Packages were discussed, and the chair was apprised about its detailed progress. During the meet, Smart Metering Project was also taken up for discussion and Secretary (power) directed the officials of KPDCL to complete the project before the given deadline.