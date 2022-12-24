Need for reducing transmission losses stressed at KPDCL meeting

New Delhi, Dec 24: The 16th meeting of the Monitoring Committee of RDSS was held under the Chairmanship of Secretary (Power) on 22 December here. Principal Secretary H.Rajesh Prasad, IAS, Managing Director KPDCL, Yasin.M.Choudhary, IAS and Managing Director JPDCL Shiv Anant Tayal, IAS from J&K UT attended the meet.
Some salient features of the RDSS were discussed in detail and the chairperson was apprised about the progress of the RDSS scheme implementation by KPDCL. Detailed discussion was carried out regarding the action plan for reduction of AT&C losses to 12-15 % by 2024-25 and reduction of ACS-ARR gap to zero by 2024-25.
The Secretary to Power was apprised about the development of the smart metering projects and loss reduction schemes viz-a-viz LT AB Cabling under RDSS scheme of KPDCL.
The Chairperson after giving a patient hearing to the implementation of different schemes under RDSS applauded the groundwork progress of KPDCL and directed the officials to speed up appointment of PIA’s, so that the remaining projects are taken at an earliest. Under Distribution Infrastructure Works for Loss Reduction, 13 Tender Packages were discussed, and the chair was apprised about its detailed progress. During the meet, Smart Metering Project was also taken up for discussion and Secretary (power) directed the officials of KPDCL to complete the project before the given deadline.