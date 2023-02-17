'Need full transparency', SC's no to Centre's sealed cover suggestion on Hindenburg-Adani row

On the aspect of the remit of the committee, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that there should be a holistic view and no unintended impact is caused in the security market. The bench orally observed that it cannot be denied that investors have lost a lot.

Mehta added that so far as your lordship's suggestion that a former judge should sit on it, we don't mind.

The bench said that it would not set up a committee under a sitting apex court judge to look into the Hindenburg report matter, however, it said it may set up a committee headed by a retired apex court judge.

The bench told Mehta, "We want to ensure transparency. In case we take your suggestions from a sealed cover, it automatically means the other party won't know."

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas in connection with the Hindenburg report controversy.

One of the petitions sought a direction to set up a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to investigate the Hindenburg Research report, which resulted in crashing of Adani group company share prices and caused massive loss to investors.