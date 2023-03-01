Need strong evidence to corroborate extra-judicial confession: SC

A bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and Vikram Nath said: "The extra-judicial confession is a weak piece of evidence and especially when it has been retracted during the trial. It requires strong evidence to corroborate it and also it must be established that it was completely voluntary and truthful."

The apex court made this observation while hearing a plea filed by murder accused Indrajit Das challenging the order of the Tripura High Court. The bench said: "We do not find any corroborating evidence to support the extra-judicial confession, rather the evidence led by prosecution is inconsistent with the same."