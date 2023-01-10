Need to devise mitigation strategies to minimise human consequences of disasters: Jitendra Singh

The minister made the remarks at the Joint Indo-UK Academic Workshop in Delhi, where the UK delegation was led by Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India at the British High Commission in New Delhi.

Singh said that it is a providential coincidence that the Joint Geoscience Workshop on “Earth Hazards” is happening at a time when India is dealing with the Joshimath incident in Uttarakhand, where the Ministry of Earth Sciences is involved in addressing the issue along with other agencies.