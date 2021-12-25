Need to ensure that country’s unity remains unharmed: PM Modi

Kutch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to ensure that nobody is able to harm the unity of the country and that it remains secure.

Addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat’s Kutch via video conferencing, he said that the dangers against which the Gurus alerted the people continue to exist even today, and hence it is important for everyone to be cautious and ensure that the country remains secure.