Need to reorient skill infrastructure system: PM

Explaining the need for the scheme and the rationale of the name 'Vishwakarma', the Prime Minister talked about the exalted status of Lord Vishwakarma in the Indian ethos and a rich tradition of respect for those who work with their hands with implements.

Mentioning the continued attraction of hand-made products, the Prime Minister said that the government will provide holistic institutional support to every Vishwakarma of the country which will ensure easy loans, skilling, technical support, digital empowerment, brand promotion, marketing and raw material.

"The objective of the scheme is to develop traditional artisans and craftsmen while preserving their rich tradition. Our aim is that Vishwakarmas of today can become entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this, sustainability is essential in their business model."