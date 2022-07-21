‘Need to see which states are proactive’: SC asks Centre to compile info on hate speech

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Union Home Secretary to compile information from state governments in connection with compliance of directions given earlier by it regarding preventive and remedial measures to curb situations like mob violence and hate speech.

A bench, headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, hearing a clutch of petitions seeking directions to prevent hate speech and rumour mongering, asked the Central government to make a compilation, in the form of a booklet, and place it before the court within a period of six weeks.

Citing judgments delivered by the top court in 2018, the bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Oka and J.B. Pardiwala, said they specifically provide for a structure and the follow-up action to be taken. It further added that once the information is collated, it would reflect how the states and union territories (UTs) have complied with court’s directions. “It is not adversarial,” the bench noted orally.

The bench said the Home Secretary may collate necessary information by connecting with the Home Secretaries of states and UTs within three weeks and compile the information.