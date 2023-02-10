NEET-PG to be held on March 5: Health Minister

New Delhi, Feb 10: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will be conducted as per the schedule date on March 5, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Mandaviya said that the decision to not postpone NEET PG 2023 has been taken to streamline the process to avoid further delay in the exam and counselling process caused due to COVID-19.

The Minister was replying to a question by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi.