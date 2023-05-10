Negative people can't think beyond political interests: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, who unveiled a series of development projects at an event here, said some people are filled with negativity and can't see any good things happening in the country. "Today I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 5500 crore. I congratulate the people of Rajasthan for these development projects. Our government is focusing on providing modern infrastructure in Rajasthan," the Prime Minister said.

"If enough medical colleges would have been built earlier, we would not have had to face the shortage of doctors, if every household would have got water, we would not have had to start the Rs 3.5 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission. Negative people do not have far-sighted vision and they can't think beyond their political interests," he added. He said along with basic facilities, modern infrastructure is also necessary for fast-paced development.