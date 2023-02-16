Neglected tribal glory now being brought to mainstream: PM Modi

New Delhi: Taking forward his pitch for tribal welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that what was once considered remote and neglected, is now being brought into the mainstream by the government.

PM Modi aired these views while inaugurating the 'Aadi Mahotsav', a 10-day festival showcasing tribal art, cuisine, culture and traditions organised by the Union ministry of tribal welfare.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the prime minister further said that events like Aadi Mahotsav have become a movement in the country and he himself participates in many of them.