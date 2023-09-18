Nehru was 'tireless' in listening to voice of Oppn, never mocked or deflected: Adhir Ranjan

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for his 'stroke of midnight' speech that made India, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he was “tireless” in listening to the voice of the Opposition and “never mocked or deflected” when answering questions.

Chowdhury also hailed Nehru’s vision saying that in 1946 Atomic Research Committee was formed and from there, "we moved forward and developed ISRO in 1964".

Speaking in the Lower House, Chowdhury said, “It is really an emotional moment for all of us to move out from this (old) Parliament building today. We are all present here to bid adieu to our old building.”

Recalling the achievements of India’s first Prime Minister, the Congress MP said, “Pandit Nehru had said that Parliamentary democracy demands many virtues, it demands ability, devotion to work, and self-discipline. Though he (Pandit Nehru) enjoyed a massive majority in the Parliament, he was tireless in listening to the voice of the Opposition and never mocked or deflected when answering questions.”

Chowdhury also said that even the Speaker bell would ring for Nehru when he exceeded his time limit while making speeches in Parliament.

“This shows that no one is beyond Parliament's derogation, that was Nehru's contribution to the development of Parliamentary democracy in India,” he said.