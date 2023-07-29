NEP will help students to study in local languages: PM Modi

The Prime Minister was speaking at the inaugural event of the 2-day All India Education Convention at Pragati Maidan.

The convention is also known as Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam. It is a two-day programme which is being held on July 29 and 30. The convention will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, and higher education and skilling institutions to share their insights in implementing the NEP 2020 policy.

PM Modi said that all developed countries use their local language but in India a person’s skill is not accepted if he is unable to speak in English language.

“Developed countries have progressed with the help of their local languages. We have projected our local language as backward which is unfortunate. People who are unable to speak in the English language are not accepted though they are talented and innovative. In the Amritkal of Independence, we have shed this practice,” the PM said.