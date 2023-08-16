Nepal requests India to provide rice, sugar

"We have requested the Indian side to make available 100,000 tonnes of rice, 50,000 tonnes of sugar, and one million tonnes of paddy," Ram Chandra Tiwari, joint secretary at the Ministry of Industry Commerce and Supplies told IANS.

After India imposed a ban on the export of rice, psychology has spread among the public that there could be a lack of rice in the market, said Tiwari, in order to dispel that public’s notion, we have requested for supplies of grain and sugar.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs just communicated with the Indian side about the request on Tuesday.

The request was sent through the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Some Nepali traders started hoarding rice and paddy in Nepal under the pretext of India’s embargo on the export of non-basmati rice beginning from July 20 amid the threat of El Nino weather disruption.