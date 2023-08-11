New bill on IPC will completely repeal offence of sedition: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Speaking on the three bills in the Lower House, Amit Shah said, "Under this law, we are repealing laws like Sedition."

"From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. With these three laws there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country," he said.

"Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90 per cent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for 7 years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team's visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory," Amit Shah said.