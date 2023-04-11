New Data Protection Bill likely to be introduced in Monsoon Session in Parliament, Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the government will table the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament in July.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar fixed the matter for hearing in August. Attorney General R Venkatramani, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the new Bill on personal data protection is ready and will be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"The Bill is ready, it just has to be introduced in parliament in the monsoon session at the end of June, July," the Attorney General said.

To this, the bench replied, "So, it will be under consideration if we list in July...August will be most practical."