New Education Policy focuses on providing education in mother tongue: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the New Education policy has focused on providing education to students in their mother tongue.

Speaking to ANI on the completion of three years of the NEP, the Union Minister said, “A huge number of students from different parts of the country are participating in this exhibition ‘Gyan Kumbh’. NEP has focussed on providing education in mother tongue”. He mentioned that an ‘Akhil Bhartiya Siksha Samagam’ was inaugurated in the presence of PM Modi on Saturday to mark three years of the new education policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an educational convention titled the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday, which coincided with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020.

The Prime Minister also interacted with children and adults and also looked at the projects the children had displayed.