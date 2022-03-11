New govt in Manipur before March 19 : CM

Imphal, Mar 11 : The new government in Manipur will be formed before March 19 when the current state assembly term ends and a decision on who will lead is expected to be decided in the next couple days, outgoing Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday.
National People's Party, a partner in the existing government which won seven seats in the just concluded state poll, will not be a part of the new dispensation, Singh told reporters at his residence.
The decision on the new government and overall alliance would be taken by central observers of BJP who will come to Manipur. The decision on the alliance will be taken by the observers in consultation with state unit authorities, he said.