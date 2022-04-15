New JU-VC meets Dr Jitendra; seeks integration of science curriculum

In his first-ever meeting with the Union Minister, after taking over as the Vice Chancellor, Prof Rai, who was Professor in the Delhi University before taking up his present assignment, said that he had been very closely following the proactive and out-of-box approach of Dr Jitendra Singh wherein he had taken quite a few unconventional decisions like integrating all the ministries and departments under one umbrella.

He said he was particularly impressed by Dr Jitendra Singh’s decision to convene joint meetings of seven different departments and ministries related to Science, namely, Science & Technology, Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR), Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department(IMD), Atomic Energy and Space. This integration has led to better outcomes in the research projects with minimum overlapping or wastage of resources.