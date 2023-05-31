New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul

San Francisco: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi weighed into the proportion-per-population delimitation row while talking about the increased number of seats in the new Parliament House, which he said was a distraction as the real issues were unemployment that the BJP can't discuss.

"I will have to look at exactly how they are thinking about doing it. One has to be very careful when one changes the representative structure of the country. I would be quite interested in understanding how they've come up with the number 800 and what are the criteria they are using," Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday while interacting with the Indian diaspora here.

The former Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "India is a conversation. It is a negotiation between its languages, people, histories and cultures. And that negotiation has to be fair. Meaning all parts of India, all states of India should feel that there is fairness in the process of negotiation."