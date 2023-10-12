New possibilities being created for youth as unemployment decreasing fast: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that new possibilities are being created for the youth as India's economy is expanding and unemployment is decreasing fast in India.

In a virtual address at Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh 2023, the Prime Minister said that employment creation in India has reached a new height and the unemployment rate in India is at its lowest level in six years according to a recent survey.

Noting that unemployment is decreasing rapidly in both rural and urban areas of India, PM Modi emphasised that the benefits of development are reaching both villages and cities equally, and as a result, new opportunities are increasing equally in both villages and cities.

He also pointed out the unprecedented increase in the participation of women in India's workforce and credited the impact of the schemes and campaigns that have been launched in India in the past years regarding women empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister remarked that this festival of skill development is unique in itself and "today’s event of joint convocation of skill development institutions across the country is a very commendable initiative".