New scheme to grant 3,000 UK visas to Indians annually

London: In a new scheme introduced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fortify bilateral and economic ties, 3,000 Indians will be granted visas annually to come to the UK.
Under the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, the country will offer 3,000 places annually to 18-30-year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work here for up to two years.
The move comes as Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 summit in Indonesia.
"The Indo-Pacific is increasingly crucial for our security and our prosperity. It is teeming with dynamic and fast-growing economies, and the next decade will be defined by what happens in this region," Sunak said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.
"I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India's brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer, and vice-versa, making our economies and societies richer."