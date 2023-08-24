'New textbooks to be based on Indian knowledge system, 21st Century requirements'

"It will transform assessment including exams. Assessment and exams at all levels to be transformed, to enable genuine learning and reduce stress, including the Board exams," he said.

Under the stewardship of Prof. K Kasturirangan, a Steering Committee was formed to create a curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. It emphasises the 5+3+3+4 design of schooling. It is the Foundational Stage, Preparatory Stage, Middle Stage and Secondary Stage.

According to the Education Ministry, the curriculum is rooted in India and is informed by the wealth of Indian knowledge and thought on education. Contributions to the knowledge in various disciplines by Indians from ancient to contemporary times have been integrated into the curricular goals of all school subjects.