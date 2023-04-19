Newly opened US consulate in Hyderabad to process around visa 3500 applications per day

"We provide consular services to the tens of thousands of US citizens in the region from passport services to help citizens who need emergency support. We adjudicate visas," she informed in the press conference.

"The US Mission to India is on track to process more than a million visas this year," she added.

"Since a large demand for visas comes from students, who wish to study in the United States, in order to help them and their parents make informed decisions, we support education advising through the US-India Educational Foundation and the Education USA Center at the Y-Axis Foundation in Jubilee Hills," the US Consulate added.

While noting that commercial ties between the United States and India have grown by leaps and bounds in this region, she said that they believe that more can be done.

"We have a dedicated officer from the US Foreign Commercial Service who coordinates trade shows, connects US and Indian firms, and works to promote Indian investment in the United States," she informed further.

She also mentioned how from ship visits to joint training exercises, Indo-US militaries regularly work together based out of India's Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

She further mentioned India and US are working together on the development front to promote sustainable economic growth, combat climate change, and expand health services.

USAID -- the development arm of the US government -- works with the Union government, the private sector, and civil society to identify, pilot, and scale up cost-effective innovations and best practices to further boost India's development and global leadership.