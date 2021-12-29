News mixed with views is dangerous cocktail : CJI Ramana

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Wednesday a healthy democracy could thrive only with a fearless and independent press, but maintained "news mixed with views is a dangerous cocktail".

The CJI cautioned journalists against the trend of seeping of ideological biases into news stories and said factual reports must keep aside interpretations and opinions.

"Another trend that I witness in reporting nowadays, is the seeping of ideological stances and biases into the news story. Interpretation and opinions are colouring what should be factual reports," he said. "News mixed with views is a dangerous cocktail," the top-most Supreme Court judge said.

The Chief Justice of India was speaking at the 'Red Inks Award' organised through a virtual interface by the Mumbai Press Club in the evening.