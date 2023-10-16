NewsClick founder, HR head petition SC against arrest under anti-terror law

New Delhi: NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty have moved the Supreme Court challenging their arrest by Delhi Police under the provisions of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

On Monday, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed for hearing after he has perused case papers.

An out-of-turn mentioning was made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the NewsClick officials and sought directions for urgent listing of their plea.