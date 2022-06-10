NHAI holds regional officer’s conference in Srinagar

Celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NHAI has taken several initiatives to commemorate 75 years of independence. These initiatives not only focus on recognising contribution of people but also include various steps to build a holistic and sustainable national highway infrastructure network. The initiatives include honoring people for outstanding work, building sustainable practices, and creating road safety awareness.

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NHAI recently created a world record that was certified by the Guinness World Records. The record has been made for continuous laying of 75 km of bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH 53 between Amravati to Akola Districts in 105 hours and 33 minutes. The work started on 3 June at 7:27 am and was completed on 7 June 2022 at 5 pm. The project was implemented by 720 workers which included a team of engineers, independent consultants and construction workers, who worked day and night to complete this task.