NHAI to identify and rectify accident-prone stretches

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to identify more accident prone areas and black spots on the national highways in the country.

A senior official said that concerted efforts are being made by NHAI to identify Accident Prone Stretches and Black Spots on National Highways observing the 'Road Safety Week' from January 11-17, 2023.

For this purpose, NHAI has provided enhanced powers to its field officers for road safety mitigation measures. The authority has also deputed a road safety officer at each Regional Office for the monitoring of the safety works.