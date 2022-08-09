NHPC gets nod to develop 1,200 mw energy in Nepal

The West Seti project is one of the much-hyped projects envisioned for development about four-decades ago. Both the projects are located in the far west of Nepal.

Both are storage type projects.

The board approved the draft of the memorandum of understanding to be signed with the Indian company, according to a statement by the Investment Board.

The NHPC Limited, an Indian government hydropower board under the Union Ministry of Power, had submitted a proposal in May to develop the projects.

The West Seti project, first envisioned some six decades ago, is located on the Seti river in far western Nepal. The proposed dam site is located 82 km upstream of the confluence of the Seti and Karnali rivers, forming part of the Ganges basin.

The new project sites are located at elevations ranging from 550 to 920 metres and are spread across six districts. The estimated cost of the project, according to the Investment Board, is $2.4 billion.