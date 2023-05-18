NIA arrests 3 persons under ‘Operation Dhvast’ launched at 324 places in 8 states

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three persons in connection with the multi-state raids conducted on Wednesday as part of ‘Operation Dhvast’ launched at 324 places across eight states in the terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers’ network cases.

The NIA had raided 129 of the total 324 locations searched in the coordinated crackdown carried out by the agency along with Punjab and Haryana Police. Those arrested by the NIA belong to Moga (Punjab), Bhiwani (Haryana) and North-East District (Delhi). The accused have been identified as Parveen Wadhwa from Bhiwani, Irfan from New Seelampur and Jassa Singh of Moga.

Parveen Wadhwa was found liaising with certain notorious gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, in Jail. However, the NIA seized weapons from the house of Irfan from New Seelampur (Delhi), who is also associated with dreaded gangsters. Jassa Singh was working at the behest of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dhalla.