NIA arrests ISIS operative

Varanasi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an alleged ‘highly-radicalised’ ISIS operative from Varanasi, as part of its investigation in a case related to the terror group’s ‘Voice of Hind’ module.

BasitKalamSiddiqui, 24, was working for the terror group and actively involved in the radicalisation and recruitment of youth from India for ISIS, sources said.

The case was related to a conspiracy by ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth to wage violent jihad against India by carrying out terrorist activities.