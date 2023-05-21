NIA arrests JeM operative

The arrest comes as part of the crackdown by NIA against the conspiracies being hatched by proscribed terrorist organizations based across the border to destabilize India through terrorist attacks in J&K, the press release added..

“The accused, identified as Mohd Ubaid Malik of Kupwara district, was in constant touch with a Pakistan based JeM Commander, according to NIA investigations in the case. Investigations have revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding movement of troops and security forces, to the Pak based Commander. NIA also recovered from the accused’s possession various incriminating documents showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities in J&K,” the press release said.