NIA attaches UP-based property used by Al-Qaeda member to prepare for terror attack

The NIA has found that Minhaj had provided funds to the co-accused for the purpose of carrying out violent Jihadi (terrorist activities) in Kashmir. The accused procured certain raw materials and components to fabricate an IED in a pressure cooker, which was recovered from the property attached on Monday.

Minhaj had also prepared a sample IED using materials in small quantity and carried out its controlled explosion (testing) on the roof of the said house, NIA investigations have revealed.

The anti-terror agency has also found that Minhaj had recorded a video of the fabrication of IED as well as its controlled explosion and sent it to Musa. He had also prepared a petrol bomb and shared a video of its fabrication with Musa.

Minhaj had also procured a pistol and live ammunition, and concealed it in his room on the first floor of the said house.

The case was initially registered as on July 11, 2021, by the ATS, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. It was taken over and re-registered by NIA on July 29 the same year.

The NIA has so far arrested and charge-sheeted six accused in the case.